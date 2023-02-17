Print

Clinton Schools

Monday

Chicken tenders, biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.

Thursday

Chicken alfredo, biscuit, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Friday

Tony's pizza, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and cinnamon applesauce.

Wednesday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and peaches.

Thursday

Chicken tacos, tri tater, corn, strawberry applesauce and confetti cake cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.

Northeast Schools

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, sweet fries, baked beans and fruit shape up.  Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and toast.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, orange fruit fluff and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs or cereal and baked biscuit.

Thursday

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.

Friday

Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, corn, lettuce, peaches and Bug Bite. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.

Prince of Peace

Monday

Pulled pork sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken fajita, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Closed.

Tuesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, blueberry pie and ice cream.

Wednesday

Ham and beans, tossed salad, cornbread and peaches.

Thursday

Roasted turkey, gravy, mashed sweet potato, cauliflower with parsley, whole grain roll and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Beef lasagna, green beans, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

