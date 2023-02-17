Clinton Schools
Monday
Chicken tenders, biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, biscuit, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.
Friday
Tony's pizza, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Camanche Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Hot dog, wedge fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and cinnamon applesauce.
Wednesday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and peaches.
Thursday
Chicken tacos, tri tater, corn, strawberry applesauce and confetti cake cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinna-mini and pineapple tidbits.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, lettuce salad, peas and sidekick. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and strawberry applesauce.
Northeast Schools
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Breaded pork tenderloin on school made bun, sweet fries, baked beans and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and toast.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, orange fruit fluff and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday
Garlic french bread pizza, dipping sauce, corn, lettuce, peaches and Bug Bite. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Prince of Peace
Monday
Pulled pork sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Homemade macaroni and cheese, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Chicken fajita, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Garlic cheese bread, fruit and treat. Entree' alt. - peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Closed.
Tuesday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, blueberry pie and ice cream.
Wednesday
Ham and beans, tossed salad, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday
Roasted turkey, gravy, mashed sweet potato, cauliflower with parsley, whole grain roll and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Beef lasagna, green beans, garlic french bread and orange pineapple cup.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
