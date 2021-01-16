Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Walking taco, tater tots, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.
Wednesday
Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, mixed vegetables and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.
Thursday
Oven roasted chicken, carrot coins, spudster potatoes, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk,
Friday
Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach, tomato soup and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.
Camanche Schools
Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch. Breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.
Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and pears.
Wednesday
Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, peaches and chocolate frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and apple slices.
Thursday
Hot dog, hash brown patty, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and raisins.
Friday
Cheeseburger, french fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and mandarin oranges.
Northeast Schools Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Wednesday
Hot dog on bun, baked beans, smiley potatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.
Thursday
Lasagna, corn bread, lettuce, cottage cheese and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar – ES, blueberry muffin MS-HS, and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Friday
Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese, cucumbers and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.
Prince of Peace Monday
No school.
Tuesday
Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Wednesday
Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Thursday
Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Friday
Pizza day. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday
Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.
Tuesday
Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.
Wednesday
Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, baked beans and fruited Jello.
Thursday
Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.
Friday
Frozen meal.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.
