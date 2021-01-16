blue logo

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Walking taco, tater tots, corn and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, sliced beets, mixed vegetables and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Thursday

Oven roasted chicken, carrot coins, spudster potatoes, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk,

Friday

Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach, tomato soup and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk and french toast sticks.

Camanche Schools

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch. Breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you.

Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry GoGurt and pears.

Wednesday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, lettuce salad, baby carrots, peaches and chocolate frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and apple slices.

Thursday

Hot dog, hash brown patty, three bean salad and strawberry applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and raisins.

Friday

Cheeseburger, french fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and mandarin oranges.

Northeast Schools Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, egg roll and mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Wednesday

Hot dog on bun, baked beans, smiley potatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, breakfast wrap or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna, corn bread, lettuce, cottage cheese and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cereal bar – ES, blueberry muffin MS-HS, and Trix yogurt or cereal and Trix yogurt.

Friday

Chicken fajita with lettuce and cheese, cucumbers and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ring donut and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Prince of Peace Monday

No school.

Tuesday

Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, chips, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Pizza day. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Monday

Tuna salad on wheat bread, strawberry spinach salad, mandarin oranges and blueberry pie.

Tuesday

Barbecue chicken breast on wheat bun, roasted potatoes, broccoli bacon salad and cherry crisp.

Wednesday

Roast beef and Swiss cheese sandwich, baked beans and fruited Jello.

Thursday

Loose meat sandwich on wheat bun, carrots, potato salad and apple.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

During this time, due to COVID-19, we are not serving congregate meals, but we continue to provide home delivered meals, (cold and frozen), to meet the nutritional needs of our seniors, and help them remain healthy, safe, and independent in their homes. We will notify our nutrition program participants of any changes to this plan as soon as we have that information.

