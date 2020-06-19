Clinton Summer Lunch Program
Lunches will be provided at no charge for children ages 2 to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Eagle Heights and Jefferson elementary schools. Adults may accompany but meals are for children only.
Monday
Corn dog, carrots, celery, apple and milk.
Tuesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, orange and milk.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, carroteenies, banana, pretzels and milk.
Thursday
Uncrustable peanut butter and jelly, vegetables, applesauce, yogurt and milk.
Friday
Mozzarella sticks, marinara, peach cup and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Chicken BLT sandwich, chocolate chip zucchini muffin and yogurt parfait.
Tuesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, baked beans, pineapple and M&M cookie.
Wednesday
Frozen meal.
Thursday
Egg salad sandwich, tuscan greens, strawberry applesauce and juice.
Friday
Ham and cheese sandwich, apple, pasta salad and cookie.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.