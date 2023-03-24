Clinton Schools
Monday
Breaded chicken sandwich, curly fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday
French toast sticks, sausage patty, hash brown and juice. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday
Mini corn dogs, tater tots, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage pancake on a stick and syrup.
Thursday
Chicken and rice, peas, carrots, garlic bread, corn and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit frudel.
Friday
Grilled cheese, tomato soup, fresh vegetables with dip and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, baby carrots, applesauce and frosted sugar cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, Pop-Tart and strawberries.
Tuesday
Walking taco, refried beans, corn and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick and applesauce.
Wednesday
Barbecue rib sandwich, seasoned curly fries, carrots, celery and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage biscuit and orange wedges.
Thursday
Turkey and gravy over mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and pears.
Friday
Garlic french bread cheese pizza, lettuce salad, glazed sweet potatoes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini waffles and fruit cocktail.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal and toast.
Tuesday
Barbecue shredded pork on school made bun, baked beans, twister fries and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.
Wednesday
Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Thursday
Soft shell taco, cheese, tomato, lettuce, rosy applesauce and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage country gravy over baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Friday
Max sticks, dipping sauce, baby carrots, romaine lettuce, pears and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Soft shell chicken fajita, rice and beans and mandarin oranges.
Tuesday
Potato soup, garden salad with ham and turkey, breadstick, strawberry applesauce and pecan pie.
Wednesday
Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat bread and apple orchard bar.
Thursday
Chicken alfredo, tossed salad, breadstick and peach crisp.
Friday
Loose meat sandwich, potato salad, seasoned peas and seasonal fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
