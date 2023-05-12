Clinton Schools
Monday: French bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, natural crisp fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast pizza.
Wednesday: Chicken and noodles, garlic bread, corn, tossed salad with ranch and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.
Thursday: Sloppy joe, baked beans, tater tots and grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk and fruit fruedel.
Friday: Cheese pizza crunchers, mixed vegetables, carrots with ranch and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, scrambled eggs and toast.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Chicken tenders, french fries, baby carrots, strawberries and cocoa cherry bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.
Tuesday: Fiestada pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and strawberries.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, hash brown wedge, baked beans and mixed berries. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and applesauce.
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, breadstick, lettuce salad, green beans and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, sausage breakfast pizza and mixed berries.
Friday: Cheese pizza crunchers, lettuce salad, baby carrots and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and pears.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, chicken and vegetable egg roll and pineapple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.
Tuesday: Rebel burger and cheese slice on school made bun, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce and applesauce cups. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffin or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, peaches and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk. bacon and cheese scrambled eggs or cereal and baked biscuit.
Thursday: Lasagna casserole, bosco breadstick, romaine lettuce, fresh broccoli and orange fruit fluff. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini french toast or cereal.
Friday: Corn dog, smiley potatoes, baked beans and fruit cocktail. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Roast beef, sour cream and chive mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, wheat roll, tossed salad and angel food cake with strawberries.
Tuesday: Beef patty with onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and baked apples.
Wednesday: Chicken pasta salad, corn salad, sliced cucumbers, wheat crackers and fruit.
Thursday: Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and mandarin orange cake.
Friday: Panko crusted fish, steamed rice, broccoli with cheese sauce, wheat bread and raspberry gelatin with peach.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
