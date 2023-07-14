Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program runs until Aug. 4. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cinni-mini. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and donut. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, fruit frudel. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip, assorted fruit and frosted cookie.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, ambrosia and wheat roll.
Tuesday
Pork and vegetable stir fry, Lo Mein noodles, beet salad, vegetable egg roll and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Swiss steak, broccoli slaw, baked potato, wheat roll and strawberry shortcake.
Thursday
Potato encrusted fish, tarter sauce, macaroni and cheese, carrots and onions, wheat roll and fruit cup.
