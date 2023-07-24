Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program runs until Aug. 4. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Tuesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Wednesday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cinni-mini. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Thursday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and donut. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Friday
Breakfast: Juice, milk, fruit frudel. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip, assorted fruit and frosted cookie.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Riblet sandwich, potato salad, chips, mixed berry medley and cherry pie.
Tuesday
Roast beef with gravy, baked potato, green beans, wheat bread and sliced peaches.
Wednesday
Garden quiche, ham and cheese sandwich, stewed tomatoes, roasted zucchini, ambrosia and bran muffin with raisins.
Thursday
Baked chicken, creamy noodles, baked spinach casserole, wheat roll and fruit.
Friday
Baked ham, California blend vegetables, scalloped potatoes and cornbread muffin.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
