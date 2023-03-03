Clinton Schools
Monday: French bread pizza, green beans, steamed carrots and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffin.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, natural crisp fries, baked beans and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and toast.
Thursday: Shredded beef and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner roll, peas and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.
Friday: Bosco sticks, marinara, mixed vegetables, tossed salad with ranch, Mandarin oranges and chocolate cherry snack mix. Breakfast: juice, milk and cream cheese stuffed bagel.
Camanche Schools
Monday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, peaches and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and fruit cocktail.
Tuesday: Soft shell tacos, refried beans, corn and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and peaches.
Wednesday: Breaded chicken sandwich, oven roasted potatoes, carrots, celery and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and apple slices.
Thursday: Pepperoni french bread pizza, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and Mandarin oranges.
Friday: No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday: Hot dog on bun, french fries, baked beans, peaches and crispy bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt parfait or cereal and bagel with cream cheese.
Tuesday: Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, California blend vegetables with cheese sauce, potato cubes and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk, jelly filled donut or cereal and Trix yogurt.
Wednesday: Pizza Hut sausage pizza, mushrooms, romaine lettuce, Mandarin oranges and cookie. Breakfast: juice, milk, breakfast sausage pizza or cereal and fruit.
Thursday: Tater tot casserole, mixed vegetables, dinner roll, pineapple and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, Long John donut or cereal and cheese cubes.
Friday: No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Herbed chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, peas, whole grain roll and peach crisp.
Tuesday: Garden quiche, ham salad sandwich, roasted zucchini and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles, green beans with onions, whole grain bread, baked apples with raisins and ice cream.
Thursday: Maple and brown sugar pork loin, ranch baked potato casserole, brussel sprouts, whole grain roll and no bake cookies.
Friday: Swiss cheeseburger on bun, baked sweet potato, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit cocktail.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
