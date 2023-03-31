Print

Clinton Schools

Monday

Cheeseburger, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.

Tuesday

Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.

Wednesday

Chicken nuggets, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.

Thursday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, peas and Jello cake. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.

Friday

No school.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.

Tuesday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, sliced cucumbers and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and Mandarin oranges.

Wednesday

Corn dog, wedge fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and cinnamon applesauce.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and peaches.

Friday

No school.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger with cheese slice on bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.

Thursday

Crispito, cheese sauce, Mexican rice, lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.

Friday

No school.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.

Tuesday

Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and baked apples.

Wednesday

Chicken pasta salad, corn salad, sliced cucumbers, whole grain crackers and seasonal fruit.

Thursday

Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and Mandarin orange cake.

Friday

Closed.

