Clinton Schools
Monday
Cheeseburger, curly fries, baked beans and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk and donut.
Tuesday
Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips, fresh vegetables with dip and apple slices. Breakfast: juice, milk and cheese toast.
Wednesday
Chicken nuggets, french fries, broccoli with cheese sauce, cinnamon roll and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and syrup.
Thursday
Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, peas and Jello cake. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.
Friday
No school.
Camanche Schools
Monday
Popcorn shrimp, cheese stuffed breadstick, lettuce salad, candied carrots and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, yogurt, chocolate granola and apple slices.
Tuesday
Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, sliced cucumbers and cinnamon applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, confetti pancakes and Mandarin oranges.
Wednesday
Corn dog, wedge fries, baked beans and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cheese omelet, toast and cinnamon applesauce.
Thursday
Lasagna, garlic toast, lettuce salad, cherry tomatoes and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, muffins and peaches.
Friday
No school.
Northeast Schools
Monday
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, Mandarin oranges and Bug Bites. Breakfast: juice, milk, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.
Tuesday
Rebel burger with cheese slice on bun, baby baker potatoes, broccoli with cheese sauce and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, bacon and cheese scrambled eggs and baked biscuit or cereal and baked biscuit.
Wednesday
Pizza Hut cheese pizza, mushrooms, lettuce, pineapple and Rice Krispy treat. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal.
Thursday
Crispito, cheese sauce, Mexican rice, lettuce, vegetable salad and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and string cheese.
Friday
No school.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Roast turkey, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and lemon bar.
Tuesday
Beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, baked spinach casserole, garlic wheat roll and baked apples.
Wednesday
Chicken pasta salad, corn salad, sliced cucumbers, whole grain crackers and seasonal fruit.
Thursday
Beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, chopped green salad and Mandarin orange cake.
Friday
Closed.
