Clinton Summer Food Program
The Summer Food Service Program will provide breakfast and lunch to children ages 1 to 18 at no charge. The program will run to Aug. 4. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Jefferson and Eagle Heights elementary schools. Meals will be provided on site; there will be no to-go meals offered. Adults may accompany the children, but the meals are for children only.
Monday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart. Lunch: Cheeseburger on bun, green beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Tuesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup. Lunch: French bread pizza, broccoli with cheese sauce, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Wednesday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cinni-mini. Lunch: Breaded chicken patty on bun, curly fries, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Thursday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, cereal and donut. Lunch: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, fresh vegetables with dip and assorted fruit.
Friday: Breakfast: Juice, milk, fruit frudel. Lunch: Chicken nuggets, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip, assorted fruit and frosted cookie.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli with cheese sauce, garlic wheat roll and cinnamon apple slices.
Tuesday: Turkey and cheese on wheat bread, creamy cucumber and onion salad, fruit and copper penny salad.
Wednesday: Barbecue baked chicken, sweet potatoes, peas, garlic french bread and fruited pudding.
Thursday: Pulled pork on wheat bun with barbecue sauce, tuscan greens and fruited gelatin.
Friday: Turkey and rice casserole, braised red cabbage, spinach salad, wheat roll and tropical fruit.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 6th Ave. S., Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. N, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 329 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
