Clinton Schools

Monday

Popcorn chicken, biscuit, mashed potatoes, gravy, mixed vegetables and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and yogurt cup.

Tuesday

Walking taco, refried beans, tater tots and mixed fruit. Breakfast: juice, milk and cinni-mini.

Wednesday

Breaded pork sandwich, french fries, fresh vegetables with dip and orange wedges. Breakfast: juice, milk and breakfast bagel.

Thursday

Spaghetti, breadstick, steamed broccoli, mixed vegetables and strawberry cup. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-tart.

Friday

Cheese pizza crunchers, steamed carrots, tossed salad with ranch and apple. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and syrup.

Camanche Schools

Monday

Pepperoni pizza, lettuce salad, peas, carrots and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, GoGurt and cinnamon applesauce.

Tuesday

Ham and cheese sandwich, Baked Lays, coleslaw, baby carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and peaches.

Wednesday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, baked beans, sidekick and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinni-mini and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Tater tot casserole, biscuit, mixed vegetables, strawberry applesauce and frozen yogurt. Breakfast: juice, milk, french toast sticks and pineapple tidbits.

Friday

Cheese bosco sticks, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, baby carrots and strawberries. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini donuts and apple slices.

Northeast Schools

Monday

Corn dog, corn, smiley potatoes and fruit shape up. Breakfast: juice, milk, apple frudel wrap or cereal and cereal bar.

Tuesday

Breaded chicken patty on school made bun, baked beans, french fries and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, blueberry muffin cake or cereal.

Wednesday

Pizza Hut pepperoni pizza, mushrooms, baby carrots, pineapple and chocolate chip bar. Breakfast: juice, milk, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Thursday

Lasagna, garlic bread, lettuce, fresh broccoli and peaches. Breakfast: juice, milk, ham, egg and cheese breakfast bar or cereal and toast.

Friday

Breaded fish sandwich and cheese slice on bun, tri tater, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon roll or cereal and cheese cubes.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Barbecue pulled chicken on bun, broccoli, red roasted potatoes and cinnamon baked pears.

Tuesday

Panko crusted fish, rice pilaf, green beans, chopped green salad and cobbler.

Wednesday

Cauliflower cheese soup, tuscan greens, breadstick, mixed fruit and cherry pie.

Thursday

Ham and potato au gratin, peas, biscuit and lemon cake.

Friday

Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, spinach bake, whole grain roll and mixed berry crisp.

