The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South. (East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic and personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.

Monday

Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, orange and milk.

Tuesday

Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.

Wednesday

Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.

Thursday

Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.

Friday

Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, cauliflower, broccoli, apple and milk.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging

Monday

Pot roast, potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday

Lemon baked cod or chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.

Wednesday

Egg salad sandwich on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.

Thursday

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.

Friday

Beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and orange salad.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.

