Clinton Schools
The Clinton School District will be serving sack lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Clinton Middle School, 1350 14th St. NW (front of the school) or Clinton High School, 817 Eighth Ave. South. (East side entrance). This will be a drive through or walk-up pickup. Children do not need to be present in order for meals to be provided. Follow the directions of the site traffic and personnel, stay in your car and lunches will be brought to you. Information is also available on the school website.
Monday
Sliced ham sandwich, broccoli, cauliflower, orange and milk.
Tuesday
Ribette on bun, baby carrots, apple and milk.
Wednesday
Sliced turkey sandwich, vegetables, pineapple cup and milk.
Thursday
Chicken nuggets, baby carrots, applesauce and milk.
Friday
Peanut butter and jelly uncrustable, cauliflower, broccoli, apple and milk.
Milestones Area Agency on Aging
Monday
Pot roast, potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit cup.
Tuesday
Lemon baked cod or chicken, brown rice, steamed cabbage and carrot cupcake.
Wednesday
Egg salad sandwich on wheat bun, tomato basil soup, banana and oatmeal cookie.
Thursday
Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry salad and pumpkin pie.
Friday
Beef stroganoff, mixed vegetables, dinner roll and orange salad.
Saturday and Sunday
Closed.
Locations include Park Towers, 329 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton; Prairie Village, 1141 13th Ave. North, Clinton; Camanche Community Center, 323 9th Ave., Camanche; and DeWitt United Methodist Church, 222 12th St., DeWitt.
