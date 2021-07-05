For everyone who attended the farewell party June 20 at the Grand Mound Community Center in honor of Father Francis Odoom, the sentiment was the same.
They wished him well but were sad to see him go.
At least they know he isn’t going far.
Odoom, who was born in Ghana, Africa, first arrived in the area in May 2015. He has been the priest at the Catholic churches in Grand Mound, Lost Nation, Oxford Junction and Toronto.
Soon, he will serve churches in Delmar, Charlotte, Petersville and Sugar Creek while continuing to serve the Lost Nation and Toronto parishes.
Sunday, June 20, members of Saints Philip and James Church, in Grand Mound, and other area residents mingled around tables decorated with fresh-cut floral arrangements and enjoyed cupcakes, coffee, lemonade and other refreshments.
Odoom, 44, exchanged dozens of handshakes and hugs throughout the afternoon.
He said it is that kind of friendship that he will miss most from his congregation in Grand Mound.
“I owe them a big thank you for all the love they have extended to me through my ministry here,” Odoom said with a smile. “All the community has shown that kind of love. I’ve found so much support; I want to thank everyone deeply from the bottom of my heart.”
Odoom said it was during a summer camp in high school that he received his calling to serve God.
“(The camp) was about three weeks,” he recalled. “I was given the opportunity to pray every day and read Scripture. I admired the way the bishop brought Scripture into everyday life experiences. I grew more in love with God.”
As a result, Odoom also became more willing to take on leadership roles in his church community.
“It opened my heart to say ‘yes’ to Jesus,” he noted. “Later, I said ‘yes’ to the priesthood. I can trace it all back to that summer camp.”
While he will miss members of his congregation in Grand Mound, Odoom said he considers his transfer a “gift from God” and is excited about the opportunity to administer the gospel in different churches and to meet new people.
Serving multiple churches in an area where communities are tightly knit comes with advantages and challenges.
However, Odoom said he embraces the rewards as well as the tests, as they make him a better servant of the Lord.
“It’s a unique experience,” he related. “It calls for a lot of humility and the capacity to listen and to learn. My motto has been, ‘One day at a time, sweet Jesus.’ That’s what keeps me going.
“My hope is more and more people will become church families of God; that all the churches will be places where all people will feel welcome and will be willing to live this Christian experience. That is the atmosphere I have sought to create.”
Odoom said he feels blessed to have walked into the hearts of so many wonderful people.
He credits those same people for creating an environment in which a priest truly can thrive.
“A priest is a member of a family,” Odoom shared. “The moment I came here, every person has made me feel like I am part of their families. I have mothers, fathers, cousins, brothers, sisters … I have been so fortunate to have been met with that kind of love and affection.”
Kate Howes is a staff writer with the DeWitt Observer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.