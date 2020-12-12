blue logo

Monday

Barbecue ribette on bun, squash, tri taters and sliced pears. Breakfast: juice, milk and pancake sausage on a stick.

Tuesday

Grilled cheese sandwich, spinach, tomato soup and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk and cereal.

Wednesday

Macaroni and cheese, green beans, mixed vegetables and banana. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and cinni-minis.

Thursday

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cauliflower, applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk and muffins.

Friday

Taco with lettuce and cheese, refried beans, California vegetables and fresh grapes. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal and Pop-Tart.

Students participating in online learning may pick up a hot lunch, and breakfast for the next day will be available at that time. Pickup will be from noon to 12:30 p.m. curbside in front of the middle school. You must have your lunch card with you. All meals are free until Dec. 31 or until the funding runs out.

Monday

Cheeseburger, french fries, peas, carrots and pineapple tidbits. Breakfast: juice, milk, cinnamon breakfast round and peaches.

Tuesday

Sloppy joes, potato wedges, baked beans and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, egg and cheese biscuit and pineapple tidbits.

Wednesday

Tater tot casserole, buttermilk biscuit, mixed vegetables, baby carrots and pears. Breakfast: juice, milk, cherry frudel and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Pepperoni bosco sticks, cottage cheese, lettuce salad, squash and apple slices with caramel. Breakfast: juice, milk, mini pancakes and applesauce.

Friday

Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, cinnamon applesauce and dinner roll. Breakfast: juice, milk, cereal, strawberry Go-Gurt and pears.

Monday

Chicken fajita strips, flour tortilla, cheese, lettuce, baby carrots, Goldfish crackers and applesauce. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, mini strawberry cream cheese bagel or cereal.

Tuesday

Rebel burger on school made bun, cheese slice, baby baker potatoes, broccoli, cheese sauce and orange. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, pancake on a stick or cereal.

Wednesday

Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes, gravy, dinner roll, strawberries and white cake. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, ultimate breakfast round or cereal.

Thursday

Soft shell taco, lettuce, cheese, salsa, refried beans, apple slices and apple churros. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, bacon breakfast pizza or cereal.

Friday

Breaded pork tenderloin on hamburger bun, potato wedges, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges. Breakfast: juice, milk, fruit, cinnamon roll and string cheese or cereal and string cheese.

Monday

Mini corn dogs, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Tuesday

Chicken gravy over biscuit, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Wednesday

Submarine sandwich, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Thursday

Chicken drummies, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Friday

Mozzarella sticks, fruit and treat. Entree’ alt. – peanut butter and jelly uncrustable.

Monday

Chicken fettuccini, broccoli, peaches and breadstick.

Tuesday

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, green beans, dinner roll and pudding parfait.

Wednesday

Chicken caesar salad, dressing, banana bread and strawberry applesauce.

Thursday

Taco bake, refried beans and snickerdoodle cookie.

Friday

Frozen meal.

Saturday and Sunday

Closed.

