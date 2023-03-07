CLINTON — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, admitting he unintentionally killed his passenger after a night of drinking led to a one-vehicle crash near DeWitt in August 2019.
Jay M. Blansett, 32, of Tyronza Poinsett, Arkansas, was set to go to trial this week on a charge of vehicular homicide for the death of Brian Wynn, of Brandon, Mississippi. Blansett instead pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of reckless homicide by vehicle, according to court documents.
Under the plea agreement, the original vehicular homicide charge, which is a Class B felony that carries a possible 25-year prison sentence, and a count of operating while intoxicated, second offense, will be dropped if the plea agreement is accepted at a sentencing hearing set for May 11.
The court's acceptance of the plea, which could carry a possible 10-year prison sentence, hinges on the upcoming results of a pre-sentence investigation report. Meanwhile Blansett, who has been held in the Clinton County Jail, was released from the jail Monday and will be supervised by the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services until his sentencing hearing.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019 near 290th Avenue and 182nd Street in Clinton County. Deputies had been dispatched to that area for a report of a rollover accident with occupant ejection and injuries.
The vehicle had failed to negotiate a curve on the Humeston Road north of DeWitt. According to court documents, the vehicle had driven off a curve, hit an embankment, rolled, and came to rest on its wheels on an intersecting road. The vehicle had extensive exterior damage.
Witnesses told deputies they were traveling north on Humeston Road when a yellow SUV traveling in the same direction passed them at a high rate of speed. The two witnesses then observed the headlights of the SUV rotating in the sky as they approached the curve. As they went around the curve, they noticed the SUV had come to rest on its wheels.
The witnesses said they saw Blansett sitting in the driver's seat and that he became alert as they approached the vehicle. He then began asking about his friend, Wynn. After Blansett got out of the vehicle through the passenger side window, he began looking for Wynn. He found him in a ditch.
Blansett told deputies at the scene that he and Wynn were heading to Charlotte to meet up with some girls and that they were coming from Wapsi Willy's bar, a restaurant located on the Clinton/Scott county line. Blansett told authorities that while the vehicle belonged to him, he was not driving at the time of the accident. The SUV had Arkansas license plates, as Blansett had temporarily moved to the area from Arkansas to work at LyondellBasell during its shutdown.
According to court documents, Blansett failed filed sobriety tests at the scene and police were unable to get a sufficient breath sample. He consented to a urine test, which determined he had an alcohol result of .136. Wynn died later that night at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Blansett during a later interview said the men met up at Wapsi Willy's and traveled to Go Fish in Princeton, drinking alcohol at both places. They then decided to head to Charlotte. Deputies determined that Blansett had been driving the vehicle and that Wynn was the passenger based on blood and DNA samples taken from the vehicle during the investigation.
