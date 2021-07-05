CLINTON — For nothing more than a signature on a waiver, a father and son, mother and daughter, siblings and friends could settle any argument the old fashioned way: arm wrestling.
Adam Cox, of Clinton, produced a clipboard full of signed waivers Sunday. The arm wrestling business was strong in Riverview Park.
Cox said he's been arm wrestling for about 15 years. His daughter participates in the sport as well. Cox sets up tournaments and has offered the sport during Camanche Days, he said.
"It's fun to do," said Cox.
Climbing Sunday's platform for a friendly contest was free. "They don't charge to be here," said Cox, and he offered no prizes.
Cox found plenty of takers in sunny Riverview Park on Sunday.
Dominick Judge and his father Scott bantered before taking their places, and took more than one shot at each other in the July heat.
The trash talking wasn't as rugged as the insults tossed about at the Central Empire Professional Wrestling ring nearby, but then the judges weren't body slamming one another either.
At the end of the match, father and son could walk away, satisfied, but uninjured.
