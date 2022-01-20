ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The U.S. Army has announced the Civil Works studies, projects and programs that the Corps would implement in Fiscal Year 2022 with the $22.81 billion in supplemental funding provided in two recently enacted laws — the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the 2022 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
Included in this supplemental funding is $1.2 billion for the Rock Island District to carry out projects and programs in the Upper Mississippi River Valley.
“This is a historic day for the Rock Island District,” said Col. Jesse Curry, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District. “This represents funding that vastly outnumbers figures our District’s annual budget has ever seen. It’s testament to our professional workforce that they are trusted to carry out the kind of workload this funding will bring.”
Rock Island District is set to receive two priority construction new starts, one through the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program and new start funding for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project.
“NESP has been authorized for more than a decade, awaiting construction funding to bring about this critical, multi-billion dollar program,” said Kim Thomas, Deputy for Programs and Project Management for the Rock Island District. “Our regional team has fully utilized several years of preconstruction, engineering and design funds to develop construction ready projects and now will be able to start delivering on the significant navigation improvements as well as the environmental enhancements laid out within the NESP authorization. This funding is the first step toward construction.”
The Brandon Road Interbasin Project, which is designed to stop the spread of invasive carp and other species into the Great Lakes, received $226 million to complete the preconstruction, engineering and design phase and initiate construction.
“Support for the Brandon Road Interbasin Project, which is a complex ecosystem protection effort designed to prevent upstream movement of invasive carp and other aquatic nuisance species into the Great Lakes from the Illinois Waterway, is also a key element for keeping one of Rock Island District's critical environmental efforts on track with continued design and its anticipated construction timeline," Thomas said.
In addition to the new start construction funding, Rock Island District will receive nearly $170 million to carry on critical operations and maintenance work through the District’s area of responsibility.
“Iowa’s agriculture, manufacturing and shipping industries rely on a functioning and efficient lock and dam system along the Mississippi River to move goods," said U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. "It’s an issue I often hear about during my 99 county meetings and regularly raise with the Army Corps of Engineers, so I’m pleased to report that the they’ll be investing more than $829 million for updates to these locks and dams. When I voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, I was voting for exactly this type of federal support for critical infrastructure that Iowans depend on."
Grassley was one of 19 Republicans to back the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which continues to boost critical infrastructure projects across Iowa. Lock and dam modernization is among Iowa’s top five infrastructure improvement priorities.
The funding, which is part of the Navigation and Ecosystem Sustainability Program, will be used to complete the modernization of Lock & Dam 25, including the construction of a new 1,200-foot lock, as well as an environmental restoration project at Lock & Dam 22 and other small-scale ecosystem and navigation projects in the region.
The announcement comes one month after a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers called on the Army Corps to prioritize the funding for construction of NESP on the Upper Mississippi River System with the $2.5 billion for inland waterways provided in the new infrastructure law.
Originally authorized in the Water Resources Development Act of 2007, NESP will modernize and expand seven outdated locks at the most congested lock locations along the Upper Mississippi and Illinois Rivers as well as fund nearly $2 billion in ecosystem restoration.
The UMRS transports more than 60 percent of America’s corn and soybeans, is home to 25 percent of North America’s fish species, and is a flyway for 40 percent of North America’s migratory waterfowl and shorebirds.
NESP will create almost 50 million person-hours of living wage construction jobs. A 2019 study released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed that rebuilding NESP locks would inject $72 billion additional dollars into the nation’s GDP.
“So much of our operational infrastructure, like locks and dams, lakes, and recreation sites, are aging,” Curry said. “Our managers and maintenance crews do an excellent job of keeping this infrastructure operating efficiently but even in areas where we’ve made recent investments, there is a need for more to safeguard long term reliability of this infrastructure. Infrastructure that is critical to our nation’s economy, environment, and well-being of our communities. This new funding coming from the IIJA will not only provide much of that needed investment to infrastructure, but it will also bring thousands of great jobs of all types to the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.