Around the block: Quilt the Town turns artisans' work into touring event

CLINTON — Some are bright, with primary colors jumping off a white background and highlighting students’ art. Others feature scenes and themes, everything from baking and trucks to books and a lumberjack.

Those themes represent just a handful of the dozens of quilts now on display as part of the Quilt the Town show at Clinton’s River Arts Center at 229 Fifth Ave. South and in windows in Clinton’s downtown, along Fifth Avenue South, up North Second Street and into the Lyons district on Main Avenue.

In past years, the River Arts Center has hosted quilt shows featuring quilts from a Quad-City group, but this year asked Kim Rentz, owner of Keeping You Sewing in Clinton, if local quilters would want to show their work to make the exhibit more locally driven.

Rentz looked at the gallery’s layout and, basing it on a similar quilt show she knows of in Sisters, Oregon, decided to commit to the show and a little bit more.

“I’m a go-big or go-home kind of girl. I came out of there going ‘I want to show the world we got these,’” she said of local quilters’ works. “They are beautiful quilts.”

Plans – a year in the works – were made to set up the show, which began Oct. 7 and will continue until Nov. 14 at the River Arts Center and features work created by Keeping You Sewing staff members and students, the River Cities Quilt Guild, other area quilters, local school children and the Material Girlz quilters. River Arts Center will host an artists’ reception from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.

As planning was underway, local businesses also showed interest in displaying quilts, Rentz said.

“The more people we talked to, the more people that were interested,” she said. “Everyone was signing on.”

So, she talked to the Downtown Clinton Association, and the show turned into a citywide event in which quilts are being displayed in local business windows until Oct. 31. In all, about 40 business are participating. Rentz also is asking residents to put a quilt out on their porches during that time frame.

She said quilters love to look at other quilters’ works and will travel to see them. “Everybody can take a nice little tour,” she said.

She is hoping the displays will spark local residents’ interest as well. She wants people to “enjoy the beauty of the quilts and so you can see some of the works that people have created. The color choices and the design. What grandma might have done is not going to look like this,” she said while holding up a colorful quilt made by Eagle Heights second-grade students.

Rentz said the business sent fabric to schools and students drew on the squares. They were returned to the business and sewn together by volunteers.

“We let them color, use a Magic Marker or paint, and make a handprint or do whatever they wanted to do,” she said.

Rentz, friends, staff members, and the River Cities Quilt Guild helped put the quilts together. They started working on school quilts as soon as school began, Rentz said, adding she wanted to start the project in the second half of last school year, but coronavirus halted it. She set a Sept. 15 deadline, but some quilt squares were still arriving Sept. 25.

She said the plan for this year’s show was just to keep it in Clinton, but it could grow into Fulton, Illinois, at some point.

“It’s like a snowball going downhill,” she said of local business’s involvement.

Each business or organization that wanted to display a quilt has been given one that best coordinates with what is offered there.

Up at the Sawmill Museum, a quilt featuring a very tall lumberjack was unfurled near the entryway.

“He’s up there hanging in the Sawmill Museum,” Rentz said of the lumberjack estimated to be 9 feet tall. Other quilts showing at the museum were made following the Log Cabin pattern. Log cabins for the place that has log cabins, she said. A baking quilt at Homer’s Deli has a mixer and some pies on it, she said.

Rentz, who has 30 years of experience in the fabric and sewing machine business and started Keeping You Sewing six years ago, said she has been excited to introduce textile arts to youths. The classes that made quilts will get theirs back at the end of the show.

“You know, here’s our future,” she said while holding an elementary school quilt. “People sometimes think the future is bleak. But I have a tendency to think, ‘This is where we’re at now, this is our past. And this is what we’ve come from. And, look, we’re going to continue to go forward and be good in the future.’”