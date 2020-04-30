CLINTON — Arraignment is scheduled later this month for a man facing two felony charges.
Rodney M. Mullen, 53, of Rock Falls, Illinois, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and one count of dependent adult abuse, exploitation over $100, a Class D felony.
Attorney Harold DeLange is appointed to represent Mullen in the case. Arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 21.
According to the affidavit, on Sept. 17, 2018, an officer was notified of a Department of Human Services dependent adult investigation. An officer was assigned to investigate allegations that Mullen was committing financial exploitation of a woman as her power of attorney. A DHS employee on Oct. 5, 2018, reported Mullen had moved the woman’s money from Clinton National Bank to Sterling Federal Bank and then to Aegis Credit Union. The employee reported Mullen spent about $40,000 in three months.
The affidavit states Mullen reported the woman’s health began to decline after a fall she suffered in February 2018. Mullen accepted the responsibility as the woman’s power of attorney in March 2018, which granted him powers over the woman’s real estate, property, investments, banking, business, insurance, claims, litigation, tax, government benefits, family care, chattel, goods, estate, living trust, gift, charity and employment of professionals.
The affidavit states Mullen admitted he authorized the transfer of over $44,500 of the woman’s money from Clinton National Bank to Sterling Federal Bank by presenting his power of attorney paperwork to both banks. Sterling Federal Bank records will show the woman’s account was closed in April 2018 with a balance of over $40,500. Sterling Federal Bank issued Mullen a bank check for the balance, the affidavit states. An investigative review of the Sterling Federal Bank transactions revealed numerous debit transactions at taverns and gambling establishments. The debit transactions were found to be inconsistent with the woman’s debit history prior to Mullen accepting responsibility as the woman’s power of attorney.
The affidavit continues that on April 3, 2018, Mullen deposited the Sterling Federal Bank check for over $40,500 into Aegis Credit Union. Mullen was issued the only debit card for the Aegis Credit Union account. The Aegis Credit Union balance in September 2018 was 36 cents. An investigative review of the account revealed debit transactions at 127 different merchants from the woman’s account and numerous cash withdrawals. The merchants paid from the woman’s account include numerous taverns, gambling establishments, Microsoft XBOX, Comcast Cable, U.S. Cellular and Wielber’s Harley Davidson. The transactions were found to be inconsistent with the woman’s debit history prior to Mullen being the woman’s power of attorney.
An investigative review of the woman’s Aegis Credit Union account concluded over $49,400 was deducted from her account from April to September of 2018, resulting in the depletion and complete exhaustion of the woman’s financial resources.
