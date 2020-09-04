CLINTON — Arraignment is scheduled today for an Arkansas man charged in connection with a 2019 rollover accident that led to the death of Brian Tyler Wynn.
Jay M. Blansett, 30, of Tyronza Poinsett, Arkansas, is charged with one count of homicide or serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated, a Class B felony, and one count of operating while intoxicated, second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
Magistrate Judge Bert Watson filed an order modifying bond July 23. The order says pursuant to the State’s motion, Blansett’s bond was modified. Blansett was released on his own recognizance to appear for his initial appearance.
According to the affidavit, at around 10 p.m. Aug. 24, 2019, Clinton County deputies were dispatched to the area of 290th Avenue and 182nd Street for a rollover accident with occupant ejection and injuries. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on Humeston Road, north of DeWitt. A deputy first on scene observed a yellow SUV with severe damage to the entire exterior. The vehicle had driven off a curve and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll and come to rest on its wheels onto an intersecting roadway.
The deputy met with two witnesses who were following the yellow SUV as the accident occurred. One witness said there were two men in the ditch and one was helping the other man who was in and out of consciousness. The deputy observed Blansett helping Wynn. There was also a woman who stopped to assist Blansett.
“Wynn was in a recovery position on his right side in the east ditch, having labored breathing,” the affidavit says. “Wynn was not able to communicate with the officers. Subsequently, Wynn was transported to the hospital, and he died later that night at the University of Iowa Hospital from the injuries of the accident.”
The witnesses said they were traveling north on Humeston Road when a yellow SUV traveling in the same direction passed them at a high rate of speed. They observed the headlights of the SUV rotating in the sky as they approached the curve. As they went around the curve, they noticed the SUV had come to rest on its wheels. The witnesses observed Blansett sitting in the driver’s seat with his feet on the floorboard.
At the scene, Blansett told the deputy he and Wynn were traveling to Charlotte. Blansett stated they were coming from Wapsi Willy’s bar, a restaurant at the Clinton and Scott County line. Blansett said he was not driving at the time of the accident. A deputy noticed Blansett had bloodshot and watery eyes, a noticeably slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. Blansett failed field sobriety tests. A preliminary breast test showed a reading over the legal limit, according to court records.
Blansett was transported to the DeWitt Police Department for OWI processing. Blansett’s urine test showed an alcohol result of .136, court records state.
On Aug. 25, 2019, a deputy located the residence where Wynn was staying. The deputy knocked on the door and a man answered. There were several subjects in the trailer, all coworkers of Wynn. A man said he was with Wynn earlier on the night of the accident. The man said Wynn would not drive his truck to Wapsi Willy’s since he was going to consume alcohol and had a prior OWI in Kansas. Wynn was adamant about not driving, the affidavit says.
Later on Aug. 25, 2019, deputies interviewed Blansett at his residence about the accident. Blansett said he was not wearing a seat belt. Blansett said he remembered lying on the front seat next to the gear shift and waking up and crawling out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and yelling for Wynn.
According to court records, a sergeant met with Blansett on Aug. 27, 2019. Blansett said he met with Wynn at Wapsi Willy’s, where they consumed alcohol. Blansett and Wynn decided to leave Wapsi Willy’s and go to Go Fish in Princeton. Blansett said they left in his vehicle and he drove to Go Fish. They consumed more alcohol at Go Fish. They decided to leave Go Fish and go to Charlotte. Blansett said he was driving his vehicle when they left Go Fish.
