CLINTON — Artists Greg Steele and Billie Davids hung their paintings Monday at River Arts Center in Clinton in preparation for the next Arts Center exhibit.
Steele, a member of Clinton Art Association, showed his paintings in November as part of the member show. This month, the public can view more of Steele’s landscapes.
“I do a lot of landscapes,” Steele said Monday while hanging his artwork. Most of his landscapes are local, he said.
“Daredevils” depicts a local place scene as does “Road to Tina’s,” which is a road north of Steele’s home in Princeton, Steele said.
Another painting was the result of capturing an unexpected moment. Steele was photographing bridges in Madison County for future paintings, when he noticed the scene behind him. He turned and photographed that scene. The shot became the painting “Cedar Creek.”
Other landscapes aren’t local. “Red Stone Beach” is a scene on Lake Superior near Duluth, Minn., and Property Line is a landscape in Maine, said Steele.
Davids painted during high school, she said, but the brushes and palettes were retired for about 30 years. “I started painting when I was about 50,” Davids said.
Davids uses mostly oils, she said, but she has a few sketches.
“People are pretty much my favorites,” Davids said. She painted a series called “Wind, Fire, Water and Earth,” which consists of four people — one representing each element — surrounding a compass in each of four 9-foot-by-9-foot paintings.
Davids’ River Arts exhibit includes a painting of Davids’ granddaughter beside a chalk drawing of a girl. The girl’s brothers wouldn’t play with her, Davids said, so she drew a playmate for herself.
A grandson with a book is prominent in another of Davids’ paintings.
Included in Davids’ portion of the River Arts Center show are paintings of charts, starting with the periodic table of elements.
Davids became fascinated by the table and eventually painted it. Davids learned a lot about the elements in the process, she said. “It’s a painting of everything,” Davids said, because everything is made of these elements.
Davids took the periodic table a new direction with her “Table of Human Qualities” painting. The table, with imitates the periodic table, lists human qualities rather than chemical ones. The prints have been very popular, said Davids.
Davids showed the work at the Iowa State Fair, and it’s been made into a fabric by Camelot Cotton.
Another piece, “This Is Who I Am,” lists such characteristics as Balance, Love, Beauty and Wellbeing and has cards to accompany it, Davids said. The cards are designed to help people think more positive thoughts.
Davids has meditated more and become more of a spiritualist since immersing herself in the periodic table, she said.
Davids has shown her artwork at other venues, but this is her first show at River Arts Center, she said. Davids operated a shop in Port Byron, Illinois for about a year.
An artists’ reception for Davids and Steel is set for Sunday, April 11, from 1-3 p.m. Visitors can view the exhibit at the Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South, Wednesday through Saturday from 1-4 p.m.
