CLINTON – Jennifer Doyle wanted to know why the Lyons Art & Craft Show didn’t seem to be happening this year, so she contacted the craft show’s sponsor, the Lyons Business and Professional Association, to find out.
The LBPA told her that after the craft show’s cancellation in 2020 due to COVID, they just didn’t have anyone to do the work of organizing it. Doyle had never organized this large of an event before but decided to take on the role herself. It is now set to take place, with no admission fee, on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Four Square Park, at the intersection of Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street, Clinton.
While Doyle is taking on the show’s future, Chad Jensen, president of the LBPA and owner of The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil at 218 Main Ave., remembers the event’s past. Prior to Jensen’s ownership of The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil, his father, Fred Jensen, owned the business and had been involved with the craft show for over a decade. The lot had often been used as additional space for the show, and Fred Jensen stored and prepared the Santa Claus house that was used as an office during the craft show, while the Jensen family would participate before the weekend of the show to “mark the park” with spray paint where each vendor would be placed. They’d help out in any way they could.
Now, Jensen owns the business and is the president of the LBPA as well, so, in keeping up with tradition, he found it to be a given that he and the family business would be involved again and the LBPA would be its sponsor. He recalls Diane Miller organizing the show for about 20 years, but said she no longer wanted to after the 2019 craft show.
Regardless, Miller has been available to help Doyle when possible as she organizes the event for the first time, and Doyle says thankfully Miller will be by her side during the show.
Part of Doyle’s preparation for the show has been hand addressing 148 vendor applications to mail. To stay on track and get things done in time, Doyle told the Herald she’d been writing addresses as fast as she could, in addition to sending out over 50 applications online to potential vendors who will fill up to 170 spaces.
It’s expected to be a huge event, and Doyle has received a large amount of online feedback indicating the excitement the community has for the show’s return.
After Doyle had already sent out a number of vendor applications, her “heart about stopped,” she says, when she got a call from the organizers of the first annual Paul Dannels Memorial Car & Motorcycle Show to tell her that show was in the works to be held the same weekend as the craft show. Both parties ultimately decided to work together. Thus, the Memorial Car & Motorcycle Show will take place as one of the Lyons Art & Crafts Show’s Sunday events,
Saturday’s events include the Antique Tractor Show, which has been absent from being a part of the craft show for its last several years. This year, it’s being run by Dylan Schmidt and can be seen in The Bicycle Station & Jensen Oil’s lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be a bounce house and bumper cars for kids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that day, as Doyle wanted to add to the show attractions besides arts and crafts.
“There’s a little something for everybody,” Jensen says, “rather than just the craft person looking for a certain art or craft. It gets everybody out.”
There will also be live acoustic music by Doyle’s husband, John Doyle, as well as a couple of Jennifer’s music students. The Iowa Ghostbusters will also be there. This organization will be present dressed up as Ghostbusters, with Ghostbuster cars and equipment, and people can have their photo taken with them or buy the small items they offer for sale. Their proceeds will go to the Shriners Children’s Hospital in Chicago, one of Jennifer Doyle’s favorite charities.
A number of vendors who haven’t been involved in the craft show in the past have contacted Doyle. No direct sellers will be present, but she says people will be able to find everything they can imagine, including woodwork items, furniture, clothes, custom stone carvers, and other unique products that could make great Christmas gifts.
Doyle says the craft show will happen rain or shine and that she’ll be excited to organize it again next year, as well as other events she has in the works.
“I have always loved Main Avenue here,” she says. “I’ve always thought that this district is so beautiful.” Her goal is to promote and draw outside money to the City of Clinton and, especially, bring attention to Main Avenue.
If interested in obtaining a vendor application for the Lyons Art & Craft Show or becoming involved in supporting Doyle’s goals in other ways, contact her by sending a message through www.facebook.com/LyonsArtandCraftShow.
