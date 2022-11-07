CLINTON — The Area Substance Abuse Council, serving Linn, Benton, Jones, Jackson, Dubuque, Delaware and Clinton counties, has announced a change in Youth Services programming effective Dec. 1.
ASAC will be opening the SETH Program (Strength, Empowerment and Teens Health), in honor of Seth Johnston.
ASAC has been providing youth residential programming since 1984. In 1997, ASAC and Four Oaks partnered and opened ASAC’s CD+ Youth Residential Program.
In an effort to better fit the treatment needs of youths in the community, ASAC will be opening a day-treatment program for youths. The program will be open from 1-6 p.m. for adolescents who are in need of partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient substance use treatment.
“ASAC is excited to open a program that fits the needs of adolescents in our community,” said ASAC Deputy Director Cassandra Collins. “As the needs of our patients change over time, ASAC remains committed to adapting treatment approaches that ensure patients are always getting the highest quality of care with evidence-based treatment modalities. This program will provide substance use and mental health treatment with a focus on teens who have a history of substance use.”
With the addition of day treatment, ASAC will no longer be providing residential care for youths, which was previously known as ASAC’s CD+ Youth Residential Program. Contact info@asac.us with any questions or referral opportunities.
ASAC is currently seeking a director of Youth Services with a license in mental health (LISW, LMHC) to oversee its youth programming. If interested in applying for this position, visit www.asac.us/careers.
