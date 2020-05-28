BETTENDORF — The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has announced the recipients of its 2020 Leadership Grants. This spring, the foundation awarded a total of $21,000 to 29 different organizations and charities throughout the region.
These grants stem from the community-focused pillar of Ascentra’s mission statement, and is in support of its People-Helping–People philosophy. In 2015, the foundation committee established $1,000 Leadership Grants for the Ascentra volunteer board of directors and senior leadership team to support causes that are meaningful to them. Since their establishment, the Leadership Grants have positively impacted over 89 organizations and awarded a total of $112,000.
The charities and organizations selected this year include:
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley
- Camanche Fire Department
- Christ’s Family Day Care
- Churches United of the Quad City Area
- City Center Ministry
- Benevolent Society of Clinton
- Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County
- Clinton Humane Society
- Community Health Care, Inc.
- Coram Deo Bible Church
- Hand in Hand
- Henry County Humane Society
- Illowa Council Boy Scouts of America
- Illowa Fellowship of Christian Athletes
- Iowa Credit Union Foundation Emergency Relief Fund
- Izaak Walton League
- King’s Harvest Pet Rescue
- Mercado on 5th
- Quad Cities Foundation Disaster Recovery Fund
- Quad Cities Veteran Outreach Center
- River Bend Foodbank
- Spring Forward Learning Center
- St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church
- Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA
- The Davenport Chordbusters
- Handicapped Development Center
- Trinity Health Foundation
- University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital Fund
- Zion Lutheran Church
One of the recipients of a leadership grant was Hand in Hand, a non-profit program that assists children, young adults, and families in expanding their capabilities, confidence, and quality of life. They do this by providing programs designed to encourage fun learning and social interaction in a positive environment. Hand in Hand believes it’s vital to serve the entire family, which is why their programs are designed to benefit participants and their parents or primary caregivers.
“Hand in Hand is grateful for the support of the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation for our families and for the entire community,” said Angie Kendall, CEO of Hand in Hand. “Now, perhaps more than ever, parents need the care and support we provide for children and adults of all abilities. These trying weeks have prompted us to continue to innovate programs and offer new solutions. This support allows us to continue these efforts and ensure that families have the supportive care they need.”
The Paul Lensmeyer Golf Outing is the major fundraiser for the Ascentra Credit Union Foundation. The 2020 outing will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf. Over the past five years, this golf outing has raised $104,367 to help fund the foundation. More information about the foundation’s mission can be found at ascentra.org/foundation.
