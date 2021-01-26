BETTENDORF – Ascentra Credit Union members, through an auto loan promotion, generated $23,350 to be donated to the River Bend Foodbank.
The donation will provide approximately 116,750 meals for local families in the Quad-Cities, Clinton and Muscatine communities that Ascentra serves.
“It’s especially important that during times like these that we focus on helping our communities,” said Linda Andry, Interim President and CEO of Ascentra Credit Union. “We have been a partner with the River Bend Foodbank in the past and are proud that this effort has generated such a large donation and are excited about the difference it’ll make for families experiencing food insecurity during this pandemic.”
Since 2018, Ascentra members financing a new vehicle during the holiday season have been eligible to receive $50 and to give a $50 donation, from Ascentra, to a predetermined charity in that member’s community. In 2018, Toys for Tots and The Holiday Network were the benefactors; in 2019, the Salvation Army of the Quad-Cities, Muscatine, and Clinton; and in 2020, the River Bend Foodbank.
“In three years, this promotion has generated a combined $55,500 in donations,” said Jennifer Naeve, senior vice president and chief marketing officer for Ascentra Credit Union. “An impact we are proud of, especially this year as the need was great. It was important for us to help spread awareness that the COVID-19 pandemic has had in creating a hunger pandemic right here in our communities.”
The 2020 holiday promotion was part of a larger awareness “Season of Caring” campaign. This campaign was developed to bring awareness to the food insecurity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to people in the region. In part, a dedicated webpage was created on Ascentra’s site that not only invited their members and people in the community to join them in raising awareness and fighting against hunger, but also included local statistics about the Foodbank’s large-scale operations and its school and senior programs.
An awareness video was also created, in partnership with the Foodbank, which talked about the growing hunger needs in the local communities and how to get connected with the Foodbank for help.
“On behalf of more hungry people than ever before, many thanks to Ascentra, their members who took advantage of this promotion, and especially those who donated their share to help those in need," said Mike Miller, president and CEO of River Bend Foodbank. "You are truly ‘being the light’ to others, as our Ascentra friends have encouraged us to do.”
Ascentra staff members also volunteered at River Bend’s NorthPark Mall food pantry on International Credit Union Day on Oct. 15, 2020. The Ascentra Credit Union Foundation has committed to funding four mobile food pantries in Moline, Illinois, and in Davenport, Clinton and Muscatine in the near future.
For more information about hunger education, pantries in the area, the River Bend Foodbank or how to help fight hunger in the community, visit riverbendfoodbank.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.