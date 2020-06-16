DEWITT — A fleet of tiny killers was released into Westbrook Park. Their motive?
Save the trees.
The park’s newest residents are 300 Tetrasticus Planipennisi, a small stingerless wasp and a predator to the emerald ash borer, which is ravaging ash trees in 35 states across the U.S.
Westbrook Park is one of nine sites across Iowa — primarily located in the eastern third of the state — where the insects have been dispatched.
Mike Kintner, an entomologist with the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, released the wasps last week in the park. It was the first of several planned releases of the bug.
Kintner said the bugs lay eggs in the emerald ash borer’s larvae, which is found just beneath the bark of ash trees. The eggs eventually hatch and, in that process, kill the larvae.
“That way the wasps also multiply,” Kintner said. “They will hone in on the emerald ash borer larvae.”
Kintner said the wasps, which are roughly the same size of gnats, leave humans alone and do not affect animals or plants.
The goal is for the wasps to travel abroad as they multiply.
“We hope they disperse,” Kintner said. “They won’t be limited to just this park. They will spread to where other ash trees are and, in a case like DeWitt, if you follow a lot of the roads along the highway, you’ll see a lot of ash lines along the road. The hope is (the wasps) will skip along and disperse, and they will as long as there are ash trees with the borer.”
The wasp dispersal was approved by the DeWitt City Council last year after DeWitt Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Lake proposed the idea. Kintner visited the area one day and thought Westbrook Park was a good area for the wasps.
The USDA tested use of the wasps, which are native to Asia, and found the bugs “specifically hunted the emerald ash borer to an acceptable degree and were not expected to attack other insect species,” according to the test’s report. The insects are raised in a USDA facility in Michigan.
Their killing prowess has been utilized in 26 other states.
“Emerald ash borer has such a huge lead, so it will take time for these to catch up,” Kintner said.
There are about 3.1 million urban ash trees in Iowa, and an estimated 52 million ash trees in forests in the state, according to the IDALS.
