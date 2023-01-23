CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Monday to have law firm Ahlers & Cooney prepare a development agreement that, if approved, could assist in giving new life to the former Ashford University property.
The Board of Supervisors did not disclose the name of the party interested in purchasing the former campus at 400 N. Bluff Blvd., Clinton, but Supervisors Chairman Jim Irwin confirmed the potential developer is one of three entities that bid on the Ashford property when it was put up for bid on an online auction site last fall.
The former Ashford University campus in Clinton was listed on the auction site Crexi.com, with bidding starting Nov. 14. According to the information listed at the time on the auction site, the property has eight buildings and includes three residence halls and two gymnasiums.
Irwin said three bidders were interested in the 15.77-acre property; the first two decided not to proceed. It is the third bidder that is interested in purchasing the property, he said. The potential purchaser has reached out to the county to discuss tax abatement and has met with the three Supervisors individually, Irwin said.
Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker stressed discussions are in the very early stage and the Supervisors are talking with Ahlers & Cooney to see how a development agreement can be structured to cover the unpaid property taxes to pay off the debt owed to the county.
Currently, $1.3 million in unpaid property taxes are owed by Confucius International Education Group, the campus’s owner, Irwin said. Any unpaid taxed would be the responsibility of the new owner.
Because the county holds the deed on the property, it has the authority to make decisions about an agreement to cover how the owed property taxes will be paid. Irwin said City of Clinton and Clinton School District officials also have been brought into the discussion since they are taxing bodies that would be affected by the terms of a development agreement. The city also has a lot of assessments on the property that are owed by CIEG, Van Lancker said.
One point of discussion, Irwin said, is possibly giving tax abatement as a potential purchaser invests in the property, a dollar-for-dollar plan that would be set up to ensure that the county maintains authority on the property until all terms are met.
The Supervisors and Van Lancker agreed the property’s deteriorating condition means that time is of the essence in finding a developer.
“I don’t know how long it will be before no one will want it because it will be a very heavy lift,” Supervisor Dan Srp said about the condition of the property.
“I still have concerns but at the same time, we have to move forward,” Irwin said.
Andy Sokolovich, president and CEO of Grow Clinton, commended the Supervisors for their work on the project and said his request would be that local contractors would be hired to upgrade the property. The Supervisors agreed, with Srp pointing out there may not be a large local workforce to cover all the sizes and scopes of the project.
The Ashford campus, located at 400 Bluff Blvd. in Clinton, is historically known as the former Mount St. Clare College, which was founded by the Sisters of St. Francis in 1918.
It was renamed The Franciscan University in 2002 and then The Franciscan University of the Prairies two years later. The Franciscan University of the Prairies was sold to Bridgepoint Education, based in Poway, Calif., in March 2005. The school experienced rapid growth in Clinton, with several purchases of other land in Clinton in the 2000s, but eventually the school shuttered the majority of its dwellings, including the campus, in 2016.
The campus was sold to the Confucius International Education Group, which opened it as Pangaea International Academy in fall 2018. International students lived at the campus, which had been named the New Six Arts International Education Park, and also attended classes at Clinton High School.
However, challenges that included U.S law which limited the visas of the first students who attended there, and recruiting efforts to bring in future students halted by the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions, stalled its growth.
In December 2019, Bettendorf’s Rivermont Collegiate announced Pangaea International in Clinton would become the Rivermont Collegiate Pangaea Campus. Then in 2020, COVID and resulting travel restrictions brought recruiting to an end. Over time, Pangea’s students were transferred to classes at Bettendorf’s Rivermont and the Clinton campus’s halls went dark.
The property last year was the focus of talks that would relocate a two-year postsecondary education institution there. Those talks ceased publicly after the property ended up on the online auction site.
