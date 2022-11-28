CLINTON – On the latest episode of “Survivor”, the drama continued to unfold as the eight remaining tribe members, including Preston’s Cody Assenmacher, battled it out to keep their run on the show alive.
The episode began with the contestants talking out what went down during the previous episode. They talked about who they voted out. It was becoming clear that everybody left was in a good position to win but they just needed a couple things to go their way.
They then went and competed in a reward challenge. The winner would get to go to Sanctuary, where they got to partake of pizza, beer, and a good night’s sleep and would also get letters from home.
In this challenge the first to make it across an obstacle course and land a bag on top of a tall pedestal would win. Noelle was struggling because of her prosthetic leg but was able to come from behind and land her bag in just two throws to win the challenge. She then elected to bring Sami, Jesse and Owen to Sanctuary with her.
Cody, Karla, Cassidy and Gabler went back to the Gaia camp and they talked strategy.
The next day everybody met back up to compete in an immunity challenge. They had to balance a board with a pully while they stacked blocks up to a certain height.
This took over 30 minutes to complete but Cassidy won and was granted immunity.
Everybody went back to camp and it was quickly understood that the vote was between Karla and Noelle.
Cody and Jesse have been a power duo throughout this entire season and that proved to be the case again. They got together and realized that they really care about Noelle but they know how powerful of a player she is and that she needed to go.
Jesse then made a checklist where he convinced Noelle he was on her side and would vote for Karla. Jesse then convinced Gabler to vote for Noelle and it was set.
They voted out Noelle and she became the fourth member of the jury. They are now down to the final seven and Cody is looking pretty good as the show approaches the end of the season.
New episodes air every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on CBS.
