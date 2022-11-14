CLINTON – Preston native Cody Assenmacher is continuing his journey to the next episode of the CBS show “Survivor”.
As the show begins to narrow down its contestant roster, the intensity is beginning to ramp up. For the most part, the episodes are beginning to focus on the relationships and strategy of each player.
In the most recent episode the contestants returned to their camp and began to talk about the last tribal council. There were talks of alliances but it was very evident everyone had different intentions.
They then participated in another challenge and offered a deal before the challenge. That deal was that if five contestants sat out of the challenge they would get a bunch of rice that they could take back to their camp.
Five people took one for the team and sat out. The others then participated in the challenge and it came down to two contestants, including Assenmacher. They had to balance a ball on a pedestal but they had to keep adding poles to the bottom of it to add height.
Cody’s ball fell and Owen won the challenge and gained immunity.
When they got back to camp the scramble began for who they would try to vote out. It was between two, Jeanine and Ryan. The first one people said they would vote out was Jeanine. Then the majority flipped to Ryan. Cody made it clear to his alliance that he was voting Jeanine off the island.
The majority flipped to Cody’s side and Jeanine was the eighth member voted out of “Survivor 43.” She was also the first member of the jury. The jury will play a big part in votes coming down the stretch.
This week’s episode will be the first week in which two members will be eliminated from the show. New episodes come out every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on CBS.
