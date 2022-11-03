PRESTON - Preston native Cody Assenmacher has made it through seven weeks of the CBS hit show "Survivor" and his biggest fan is his mom, Mary Assenmacher.
Each week Mary bounces around to a different bar in Preston to cheer on her son as she watches the show and learns whether he will move on to the show's next episode. However, this week she got a little more of a surprise than she anticipated.
Cody flew home to surprise his mom, joining her to watch the seventh episode.
In episode seven, the group of 12 would split into six groups of two to complete an obstacle course. At each checkpoint, two teams would be eliminated until they got down to two groups.
When they were down to two groups remaining, the four contestants then went against each other and only one person would gain immunity.
Cody and his partner, Dwight, made it to the final portion. Each of the four individuals remaining had to hold a handle that had a rope attached to it that held a weighted bucket.
Cody was one of two people left but eventually would let his bucket fall after 38 minutes.
After that competition, the drama once again began. Who would be the seventh person voted off season 43 of 'Survivor'?
If there is one thing that has been learned this season it is that you do not want to be the one calling the shots because that usually puts a target on your back.
This week there were talks of voting off James but Cody and Jesse had different plans. They ended up switching up their plan and they decided to vote for Dwight.
The vote came down to James, Ryan and Dwight but ultimately Dwight was voted off and the original Vesi tribe was now down to three remaining members with Cody, Jesse and Noelle remaining.
There are now 11 members left. "Survivor" airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
