CLINTON — On the latest episode of the CBS hit show "Survivor", Preston native Cody Assenmacher was able to show off his strengths.
Assenmacher not only used his athletic abilities, but he also showed off his charisma during the fourth episode of the season.
The episode began with a challenge between all three tribes where the winner would get a prize of 10 fish. Assenmacher's Vesi tribe had not eaten anything other than coconuts for days.
To begin the challenge, Assenmacher led his team by throwing sand bags to knock down blocks and then crossing a stretch of sand on top of two blocks without touching the sand.
Assenmacher was the first to finish this feat and his teammates were able to begin on the next portion of the challenge. They finished first and got the reward but they also got the opportunity to go to another tribe and steal one item.
Assenmacher represented his tribe and went a little rogue. He went over to the Coco tribe and asked for their machete knowing they would try to bargain. He was able to get them to give him much more than they needed to. He returned with their fishing gear and fruit from their camp.
Later in the episode the three tribes competed in another challenge. In this challenge, immunity was back on the line and the Vesi tribe was able to finish first.
They then started to help the other short-handed tribe, Baka, finish its puzzle. This made it so that the full strength Coco tribe had to vote someone off.
Assenmacher's tribe was safe from heading to Tribal Council.
The next Survivor episode will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
