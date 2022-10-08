CLINTON – Preston native Cody Assenmacher survived the tribal council once again on this week’s episode of the CBS hit show “Survivor”.
After Assenmacher’s tribe, the Vesi tribe, went to tribal council last week for losing their challenge; they were trying to avoid losing the challenge for the second straight week.
Things were going great and his tribe was in the lead. They made it past the physical part of the challenge but it was time for the puzzle aspect of the challenge.
They were leading the puzzle but all of a sudden confusion came upon the two tribal mates putting together the puzzle. Nneka and Jesse could not figure out where the pieces belong, allowing the other two tribes to catch up and finish their puzzles first.
They then had to figure out who would they would vote off next. Would it be Nneka, who was in alliance with Cody, or would it be Noelle?
Ultimately the it was very evident that they did not want to lose any more challenges and the one common theme to their previous losses was Nneka’s struggles.
They all voted for Nneka and now four remain on the Vesi tribe.
Survivor airs at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
