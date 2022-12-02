CLINTON – With just two episodes remaining on Season 43 of the CBS hit show “Survivor”, Preston native Cody Assenmacher has cemented himself among the final six contestants.
In the latest episode, the seven remaining castaways all returned after the previous Tribal Council. They quickly talked about voting Noelle off and it was very clear that Sami and Owen were the two that were left out of the vote. This panicked both players as they were worried about getting sent home.
Everybody had discussions and Sami decided to lie to Karla, telling her that her alliance buddy Cassidy had tossed out her name before the last Tribal Council. This caused some conflict throughout the remaining of the episode.
Later that morning, a message was sent to the contestants saying there was a hidden advantage somewhere on the island. Everybody scrambled to find it, with multiple people being in close quarters to the advantage.
However, Cody was leaning against a tree when he noticed something out of the corner of his eye. It was the advantage. The advantage allowed him to get a sneak peak at the next immunity challenge and also gave him an opportunity to predict the winner. If he did not win the challenge but his predicted winner did, he would also gain immunity.
He predicted Owen would win because of his ability to perform under pressure. However, nobody else other than Cody knew his prediction.
Later that day, it was time for the challenge. They were submerged in water, holding onto a steel barrier while the tide rose. The last one remaining would gain immunity.
However, two people outlasted the tide. Karla and Owen battled large swells and long periods underwater that made host Jeff Probst announce a tie. Both contestants were awarded immunity and none of the other castaways would know for sure if Cody gained immunity until after they voted at Tribal Council.
Most of them were pretty certain Cody had guessed correctly so they stayed away from even talking about getting him out. It was very evident that the vote would be between Sami and Cassidy.
Sami had been riding the middle very hard, flipping on alliances and it came back to bite him as he was the 12th member voted out and the fifth member of the jury.
With just two episodes left there is a lot that could unfold, with Cody, Jesse, Karla, Cassidy, Owen and Gabler still remaining. Everybody has a reason to be a favorite.
Cody has played a great game so far by riding his partnership with Jesse and that has set the two of them up in a great position to make the final episode. Jesse is also currently holding onto two idols.
Gabler and Owen have been in the middle virtually the entire time and they are in a good spot to make the final five.
The one thing that may hinder the remaining two players was Sami’s lie about Cassidy. This may hurt the alliance between Karla and Cassidy in the next episode because Karla no longer trusts Cassidy and is going to want her out.
The next episode will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday on CBS.
