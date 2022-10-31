CLINTON — On the latest episode of the CBS hit show “Survivor”, Preston native Cody Assenmacher and the rest of the contestants merged into one big tribe.
There were 13 members going into the merge but that would be cut down to 12 by the end of the episode. The members were given a rock and whatever color they got they would be on that team for a challenge.
One contestant got to choose which team to be on from the sideline. Assenmacher’s team was in the lead but fell short at the end once again with the puzzle getting the best of them.
This meant the seven that were on the other team were granted immunity and could not be voted off at the meeting later that night, but Cody and his five other teammates were in trouble.
Names were being thrown around back at camp and Cody was one of the names being mentioned. Two of the members, Elie and Jeanine, were trying to get votes to split in hopes of voting out James.
However, they were telling certain people they were gonna vote out Cody and others that they were voting for James. It is important to note that this was the first tribal council that all 13 remaining members got to vote.
There was also drama between Elie and her tribe mate Gabler. Gabler told everyone that he knew that Elie went through his bag and that turned the game upside down.
People then were suspicious of her intentions and her alliance flipped on her pretty quickly, with Jeanine being the only one that still backed her. Elie was voted off the island.
Cody began as one of 18 members to make it onto season 43 of “Survivor” and is now in the final 12.
New episodes air every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on CBS.
