Preston native Cody Assenmacher's journey on Season 43 of "Survivor" came to an end Wednesday night after being out played by his teammate Jesse.
If there is anything that could be taken away from the latest episode it is that trust is something that you should not ride or die by in the game of "Survivor". Cody found that out the hard way in the latest episode after trusting Jesse to go with his plan.
The episode started with drama between Karla and Cassidy and it was evident that there was definitely mistrust between the two and they each wanted to get the other one out.
Later that morning they did a reward challenge and the winning team members could go to the sanctuary and enjoy all the pastries and coffee they could want.
The members were split into two teams of three with two of the teammates being blindfolded and the other teammate being strapped inside a wooden hamster ball. The teammate in the hamster ball had to guide their team to the finish.
Cody's team won the challenge and got to go to the sanctuary.
The next morning it was time for the immunity challenge. The castaways had to go through an obstacle course and then complete a puzzle. Cassidy finished the puzzle first to win immunity but Cody finished just seconds later.
Back at camp this threw everything off. Cody told Karla that they should both bluff about playing their immunity idols but then he told everybody else that he was lying to her to get her out of the game.
It was a masterful plan that would have worked if it was not for one man – that being Cody's pal, Jesse. They had been ride-or-die teammates since the beginning of the game. Cody also was letting Jesse hold onto his immunity idol for him.
Jesse saw this as an opportunity to blindside Cody and draw out Karla's immunity idol. However, Cody asked for his idol back before tribal council so that he could show it to Karla. Jesse reluctantly gave it back to not draw any suspicion.
Heading into tribal council the audience was unsure of what would unfold. Would it be Cody's plan, or would it be Jesse's. Nobody knew whether Cody was still holding onto his idol or not.
Viewers would find out quickly after the votes when host Jeff Probst asked if anybody wanted to play their immunity idol. Jesse played Cody's idol, giving it to Owen which then forced Karla's hand to play hers.
Karla playing hers is exactly what Jesse wanted and four of the six votes fell onto Cody. His run on the season had ended and he became the sixth member of the jury.
It was an absolute blind side and Cody did not see it coming. This is what Jesse has done all game long: make big-time moves at the right time. Once again it paid off for his game.
Five players remain heading into the final episode, those being Jesse, Gabler, Owen, Cassidy and Karla.
Cody will still appear in next week's episode as a member of the jury. He and the rest of the jury members will vote after hearing the cases from the final two contestants. The season finale will be a two-hour long episode that will air next Wednesday on CBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.