With Season 43 of "Survivor" coming to an end Wednesday night, contestant Cody Assenmacher, a Preston native who lives in Hawaii, shares what it's like dealing with new-found fame and his thoughts about how the game played out.
"This experience has been wild," Assenmacher said Thursday during an interview with the Clinton Herald. "I can't go to the grocery store. I don't go to the beach. I didn't realize that 'Survivor' had this many fans. It's unbelievable. I never would have known that this many people are passionate about the game. It's been a fun 15-minutes-of-fame experience."
During the 26-day filming schedule that began in Fiji in May, Assenmacher and 17 other contestants completed challenges, formed alliances with others on the show, and voted contestants off the island, all with the goal of being named the Sole Survivor at the end of the season. In the end, 52-year-old Mike Gabler, a heart valve specialist from Meridian, Idaho, won the million dollar prize. Gabler then donated all the money to veterans.
Assenmacher, eliminated three days before the final round, was an early break-out star on the show that in its first episode featured his backstory, laid-back personality and "Livin'" tattoo. Assenmacher also shared that the cancer death of a high school friend drove him to try out for the CBS reality TV show. He made it to Day 23, when he became the 13th person voted off the island.
Because he was not allowed to talk about the show until its final episode aired, he was interviewed by the Clinton Herald on Thursday night.
Q: Heading into the final three Tribal Council, did you know who you were voting for or were you completely open to voting for Gabler, Cassidy or Owen?
A: "I went in there with my vote up for grabs. I was completely unbiased walking in there."
B: What was your reaction to Gabler winning the whole thing, especially with how close you were?
A: "Hats off to Gabler man, he donated the money and the ball doesn't lie. It wasn't my time to win this and he won that because it was his time to give this money to people that need it worse than all of us."
"If there's one thing I learned it is that everybody is blindsided in this game. Everybody goes through a tough time of should of, could of, would of and I got this sort of anxiety," Assenmacher said. "When Gabler did what he did it was like a breath of fresh air because there's people that feel that way because they watched their friends die. Their whole life they have that anxiety and they can't level it out. The fact that it went to those people and I experienced that on a very minor level, I couldn't be happier. I'm so blessed to be part of 'Survivor' history. Honestly, God bless him."
Q: Why'd you give back the idol to Jesse and what was the feeling like in that moment when Jesse pulled off that big blindside to take you out?
A: "It's a game and I'm aware of that. When it happened, I was pissed. I thought to myself 'You just sank both our ships', but when I saw him with that second idol I realized I gave him no choice. He did the right thing and I have a lot of love still for Jesse.
"That [idol] was our token of trust. That day Karla kept telling me 'we've got to have our idols at tribal and we need to show everybody'. Jesse put the bug in my ear that there could be a knowledge is power out there and at the last minute I decided to give it to him because I'd trusted him for the last four or five tribal councils so I decided to go with my gut and trust him. I felt like I didn't need to make another big move because I thought I already had a resume built up that would have won me the show."
Q: Were there things that were shown that didn't necessarily happen that way in real life?
A: "They were in line. They do a really good line of the events and what happens. There were a few things that they didn't show, but for the most part CBS does a good job of telling the story."
Q: Was there anything that you thought they could have done a better job of showing?
A: "The one thing that I think is really hard for people to understand is that this is a game built on relationships and a relationship is a sum of experiences. You're having experiences with these people daily... You're spending more time with them than you do your own family in a year. I wish they would show more of those building of relationships because that plays a huge part in how the vote goes and ultimately who wins the million dollars."
Q: Were you happy with the way the show portrayed you and your personality?
A: "They ask the question 'how would you feel to get portrayed negatively'. My answer was that my parents, my family and my friends know me and I don't care how they portray me.
"I think they made me, me and I'm satisfied. I think they did me well."
Q: What were your biggest regrets while on the show?
A: "My biggest regret was smashing all of that coffee and all of those danishes because I did not sleep that night heading into that challenge. It knocked me out of line a little bit enough to put a target on myself.
"The game kinda took a few turns for me. I came out of the gates blazing with Vesi but when that Nneka vote happened and I pivoted in that moment. I was gutted. Me and Nneka had a really good relationship out there. As the game went on I lost a little bit of that killer instinct."
Q: How has this process really changed you?
A: "I remember when I made my application video, for the first time in my life as a grown man, I reflected back on what made me as a person. The people, the experiences, the heartbreak, the successes and I summarized it all up and realized that my friend [Devon Yadoff] who passed my senior year has impacted me so much that I didn't even realize it.
"Being able to play this game in memory of my friend Devon was a really special thing."
Q: What has your family thought about all of this?
A: "The experience with my family has been incredible. My grandparents watch it and so do my friends. I've talked to so many people that I haven't talked to in a really long time. It's kinda like I'm spending time with them so it's been really fun. My parents were proud as hell and have had a blast watching every Wednesday and it's really brought our family even closer together."
Q: How do you think think growing up in a small town like Preston helped you in your journey on 'Survivor'?
A: "The small town, this 'Iowa nice' that we're all so proud of, is a real thing. People feel it when you're around them. This experience was so cool because typically you surround yourself with like-minded people but being from small-town Iowa we carry ourselves differently. That allowed me in the game to really get some of these relationships. Those experiences growing up in small-town Iowa were amazing.
"Being an athlete helped whether it was balance or strength. I definitely worked on my grip strength going into it. I live a very active lifestyle in Hawaii. I think that really helped me in the challenges."
Q: Lastly, what is next for you? Do you have any other offers or anything like that going forward?
A: "Doing 'Survivor' and then traveling for five months has been a lot. I'm just gonna lay low for about a month and collect my thoughts for the first part of next year and then decide what I want to do."
