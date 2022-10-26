Preston native Cody Assenmachers journey on the CBS hit show “Survivor” continued last Wednesday night but there was not much of Assenmacher to be seen.
His tribe, the Vesi tribe, only appeared on screen for less than 10 minutes in the latest episode. He led his tribe to a victory for the second straight week and they gained immunity yet again.
There was no footage of his tribe back on the island in this episode but there was a whole lot of drama with the other tribes.
The Coco tribe lost their second straight obstacle course, which meant they were heading back to tribal council to vote off another team member.
After the obstacle course, one member from each tribe went on a journey where they could risk their vote for an idol. All three of them risked and only one of them won.
Geo, from the Coco tribe, won an advantage but decided to lie to his tribe mates at first, saying he did not risk his vote.
He pulled aside Karla and told her he got an advantage. She took this knowledge to flip the majority against him as she knew he would not use this advantage at this tribal council because he believed he was safe.
Three of the five members voted for Geo and their tribe has now been shaved down to four members.
There are now 13 members remaining on the show and they will be merging into two tribes during tonight’s episode.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Assenmacher because it is important to note that he still has an idol that will make him immune to being voted out.
You can keep up with Assenmacher’s adventure every Wednesday at 7 p.m. on CBS.
