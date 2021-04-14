CLINTON — With the beginning of the new month, Associate Benevolent Society and Information, Referral & Assistance Service became one organization.
Benevolent and Information Referral will continue to work in concert to meet the needs of people in the community, said Regan Michaelsen, executive director of Information Referral.
“We shared some programs, but Benevolent Society has the store,” Michaelsen said Tuesday. People can pickup donated clothing and household items free of charge at 100 S. Second St.
“They also have the food pantry through our referral,” Michaelsen said. Under Information Referral’s Pantries United program, residents are guided to Associate Benevolent Society at 100 S. Second St., the Salvation Army at 219 First Ave. or Gateway Area Community Center at 1850 S. Bluff Blvd. for food needs.
“The need for food is large, so we break up the referrals to different food pantry sites so one isn’t strained,” Michaelsen said.
Information Referral provides financial assistance for basic needs such as housing, utilities and prescriptions, said Michaelsen. It has a backpack buddies program that gives school children food for weekends. It provides vouchers for gas and hotel rooms to people who have nowhere else to go.
Hotels are being used for homelessness right now, Michaelsen said, because congregate sites are not an option with COVID. Information Referral paid for rooms for a few homeless people during the last cold spell, she said.
Merging Benevolent and Information Referral won’t change services, Michaelsen said. The organizations will continue to provide what they always have.
The merger was a financial decision. “Overhead costs is a piece of it,” said Michaelsen.
“This will make it easier for people to access services [and will] cut down on overhead costs for both agencies,” Michaelsen said. “Once we’re in one building, they won’t need a referral.”
The final step in the merger will be finding a site where both organizations can operate. Information Referral is considering adding onto the Benevolent site or finding another site to move both organizations to.
“All of the services are still available to anyone who has a need,” Michaelsen said. “For now everything is the same as it always has been.” Services will continue to be what they’ve always been even when the two organizations move to the same building.
“This is just a way to make things easier for the public to find services,” Michaelsen said.
Information Referral is supported by funds from United Way, small grants, donations and fundraisers. It receives no state or federal aid, said Michaelsen.
Now that Benevolent has merged with Information Referral, all the services will be under the Information Referral name rather than a new name to avoid having to change articles of incorporation or 501c3 documents, she said.
“Financial support should come to Information Referral because we share an account now,” Michaelsen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.