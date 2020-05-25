CLINTON — The Clinton County Development Association will distribute spring grants as planned but will skip the fall grant cycle.
CCDA has limited funding due to the mandated closure of the Wild Rose Casino because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board said Wednesday. The board voted to distribute spring grants as scheduled and cancel the fall grant round for 2020.
Board Treasurer Dave Sivright recommended Wednesday that the board distribute the grant funds as planned for the spring grant cycle, saying the organization has enough funds to distribute the full amount.
Sivright recommended they eliminate the fall grants entirely due to a lack of casino funding.
“I don’t like the fact of delaying the spring grants or not doing the spring grants,” Sivright said. “There were a lot of projects there that the county needs for safety, for quality of life.
“The funding is there. We have the money,” Sivright said. “[Administrative Assistant] Jenny [Gutierrez] says we can. I’ve looked at it too. We can afford it. ... I think if we cancel now the fall round, the non-profits have fair warning we’re not going to do anything.“
Board Director Brigham Tubbs said the organization will probably draw down its cash to a degree for the spring grants, but he’s hopeful funds will be replenished in the fall as the casino returns “to more normal traffic” and with the cancellation of fall grants.
CCDA has the ability to add funds to the spring and fall grants in 2021 if the casino does better and the CCDA receives more funding than the organization anticipates, Tubbs said.
Tubbs, chairman of the grant screening committee, reported last month that CCDA received 36 grant applications for the spring grant pool. Nine applications were disqualified. The remaining 27 applications moved on to the review committee.
The total requested in the 36 grant applications was more than $1.4 million.
Grant awards will be announced in June, which follows the normal schedule for spring grants. The board voted during a previous meeting to reduce the amount of total grants by $50,000, from $410,000 to $360,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.