CLINTON — Defense Attorney Eric Dale has asked for a competency evaluation for an Illinois man facing four counts of sexual abuse.
Dale said in a motion filed Thursday on behalf of Kenneth A. Brown, 20, of Moline, Illinois, that Brown appeared to have great difficulty following Dale despite several attempts to explain the nature of the proceedings to Brown.
Brown appears to suffer from a mental disorder and does not appear to understand the nature of the proceedings against him or the charges filed against him, the motion says.
Dale has spoken with Brown’s mother, who said Brown has significant mental disabilities, the attorney said, and there is probable cause to believe that Brown is not competent to stand trial.
A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. July 28. Brown is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, for a Dec. 3 incident involving a juvenile.
According to a court affidavit, at 3:10 p.m. Dec. 3, an officer was sent to a Clinton residence for the reported sexual assault of a child under the age of 12. The child said he was assaulted by Brown in the living room of the residence.
An officer conducted a recorded interview with Brown at the Clinton Police Department Feb. 27, and Brown admitted to committing multiple sexual acts with the juvenile, the affidavit says.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.