PRESTON — An ATV/UTV ride will begin and end in Jackson County on Saturday, April 30, with proceeds going to support the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
A free-will donation is encouraged.
Registration for the ride will start at the Downtown Pub in Preston from 10-11:30 a.m. Also starting at 10 a.m. is a silent auction at Preston City Hall — the auction will go until 6 p.m.
The ride will depart Preston at approximately 11:30 a.m. and travel to Marley & Me in Spragueville from 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. From there, the group will stop at LR’s in Andrew from 1:15–2:15 p.m. and Jeronimo’s in Springbrook from 2:45–4:15 p.m. before driving back to Preston around 4:45 p.m.
A 50/50 drawing will be held at each stop, and a drawing for a Yeti cooler will take place at 6 p.m. at Preston City Hall.
The Boar’s Nest food truck will be parked at the Downtown Pub in Preston for lunch and supper. Parking will be available for trucks and trailers.
Contact Aleshia Berthel at (319) 389-8656 with questions.
