CLINTON — Clinton County usually operates 26 polling locations during an election but will have only five for the June 2 primary in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker told the county’s Board of Supervisors on Monday.
As a result, Van Lancker is asking voters to cast their ballots through the absentee process so they can avoid going to the polls.
Polling locations will be set up at five schools: the Calamus-Wheatland High School Activity Center; the Central DeWitt High School gym; the Camanche High School gym; and the Jefferson Elementary School cafeteria, the Eagle Heights Elementary School cafeteria and possibly the Eagle Heights gymnasium, all in Clinton.
Though the county has five polling locations designated for the June primary, Van Lancker would prefer that no one votes in person in June.
“Please make your plans to vote at home,” Van Lancker said. “Stay safe for yourself and your family, and also keep our poll workers safe. Quite frankly, the only reason we have polling locations open is because we’re bound by the Code of Iowa to do so. But please think about your community and vote absentee at home.”
Van Lancker said the county will receive some funding from the Secretary of State’s Office for masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to keep the polling locations safe. All five locations will practice social distancing.
“We have met with Corey Johnson in building maintenance about building shields for poll workers,” Van Lancker said. “That’s what the Plexiglas, that he mentioned, that he’s obtained already, is for – our poll workers on election day.
“I’ve also talked with Chance (Kness) in Emergency Management about any supplies that he can get us. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, that sort of thing. So we’re working with him on getting supplies from him as well,” Van Lancker said.
Van Lancker and Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz will sign a memorandum of understanding stipulating that the counties will back up one another for the June primary election.
“It will be kind of a backup that in case our office goes down to illness or their office goes down to illness, their buildings were to be closed for some reason or our buildings, that we would share resources,” Van Lancker said. “Whether that’s people or property, that we would work together to help each other’s county if things get worse from here on out.”
Van Lancker said that while the county is currently planning to have five polling locations, the number of polling locations could decrease even more if they are not able to staff them.
“If we don’t have enough folks to work those polling locations we might have to combine them even further,” Van Lancker said. “Hopefully no less than three, but we’ll see what we get for staffing for those.”
Van Lancker said the county must also offer in-person absentee voting, which is required by Iowa law. The county is considering offering in-person absentee voting either in the Clinton County Administration Building cafeteria or in the Charles A. Sheridan building.
“We have to, by law, provide in-person absentee voting, and we have to, by law, provide some polling locations for June 2,” Van Lancker said. “But we really would appreciate it if everyone just voted absentee at home for this election.”
