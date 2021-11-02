CLINTON — Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker is urging residents who have not turned in absentee ballots to turn them into the Clinton County Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m. today.
As of Monday morning, Van Lancker estimated there were about 45 absentee ballots mailed by the Clinton County Auditor’s Office to county residents that had not yet been returned. He recommended anyone who has not yet returned an absentee ballot to make arrangements to have the ballots returned to the Auditor’s Office by 8 p.m.
“They have to be in my office before 8 p.m. when the polls close for us to be able to count them,” Van Lancker said. “We can’t take postmarks or use the barcode that worked so wonderfully anymore. So they have to be in there.”
Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Van Lancker said. With changes in polling locations, Van Lancker is suggesting county residents use the Where U Vote app or the county elections website to find their polling location.
“We encourage everyone to use our Where U Vote app that you can download on your phone or your iPad,” Van Lancker said. “But we also have a new feature on the website where people can also go in there, type in their address...Just like on the app, they can see where they need to go vote. They’ll also see the sample ballot to see what they’ll be voting on when they go to the polls (today).”
The county has had some individuals drop out of assisting at the polling locations lately but Van Lancker anticipates the county will be fine where they have had people drop out, he said. Assistance from Facilities Manager Corey Johnson and a couple sheriff’s deputies and reserves will help, he said.
“But we’ll need a lot more next year for the primary and general (elections),” Van Lancker said.
More information can be found on the Clinton County Elections website at https://elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov/.
