CLINTON — The Clinton County Auditor's Office will be open Saturday, June 4, for voters to cast their ballots ahead of the June 7 Primary Election.
The Auditor’s Office, located in the Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday for absentee voting and any other election business, Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker said. Van Lancker also reminds voters they can vote absentee at his office during regular business hours through Monday, June 6, for the Primary Election.
Van Lancker encourages those who have received mailed ballots to return them to the Auditor’s Office in person. He said that due to recent legislation, absentee ballots must be in the Auditor’s Office before polls close at 8 p.m. June 7 to be counted. He said the new legislation no longer allows for the use of bar codes or postmarks to count ballots received after Election Day.
Polls and the Auditor's Office will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, June 7.
Election Day polling locations
• Bloomfield Twp/Brookfield Twp/City of Delmar; Grossman Hall, 309 N. Main St., Delmar.
• Camanche 1st Precinct; Camanche Community Center, 323 Ninth Ave., Camanche.
• Camanche 2nd Precinct/Camanche Twp; Church of the Visitation, 1032 Middle Road,· Camanche.
• Center Twp/Deep Creek Twp/City of Goose Lake; Goose Lake City Hall, School Lane, Goose Lake.
• Clinton 1st Ward 1st Precinct; First United Methodist Church, 621 S. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton 1st Ward 2nd Precinct; Chancy Lutheran Church, 2315 Wallace St., Clinton.
• Clinton 2nd Ward 1st Precinct; Joe O'Donnell Sports Center, 525 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton.
• Clinton 2nd Ward 2nd Precinct; Calvary Baptist Church, 1619 Second Ave. South, Clinton.
• Clinton 3rd Ward 1st Precinct; Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton 3rd Ward 2nd Precinct; Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Clinton 4th Ward 1st Precinct; Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• Clinton 4th Ward 2nd Precinct; Church of the Open Door, 816 13th Ave. North, Clinton.
• DeWitt 1st Precinct/DeWitt Township; Clinton County Fairgrounds Auditorium, 328 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.
• DeWitt 2nd Precinct; DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., DeWitt.
• Eden Township/City of Low Moor; Low Moor Community Center, 211 Third Ave., Low Moor.
• Elk River Twp/Hampshire Twp/ City of Andover; Andover Fire Station, 1367 Washington St., Andover.
• Liberty Twp/City of Toronto/Spring Rock Twp/City of Wheatland; Calamus-Wheatland Activity Center, 110 E Park Road, Wheatland.
• Olive Twp/Grant Twp/City of Calamus; CALCO, 201 Main St., Calamus.
• Orange Twp/City of Grand Mound; Grand Mound Community Center, 510 Smith St., Grand Mound.
• Sharon Twp/City of Lost Nation; Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish Hall; 903 Main St., Lost Nation.
• Waterford Twp/City of Charlotte; Immanuel Lutheran Church, 235 First St. E., Charlotte.
• Welton Twp/Washington Twp/City of Welton; Welton Fire Station; 95 Main St., · Welton.
For more information about the 2022 Primary Election, contact the Clinton County Auditor’s Office at (563) 244-0568. More information can be found on the Clinton County elections website at elections.clintoncounty-ia.gov. Voters can also follow Clinton County Elections on Facebook and Twitter.
