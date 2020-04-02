CLINTON — There are a lot of things that are uncertain right now amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
But one thing is for sure: The Iowa primary election is coming on June 2. The county wants voters to be a part of the process, but instead of coming to the polls, Clinton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Eric Van Lancker wants voters to cast their ballots via the mail.
“In our way to promote and encourage social distancing during this time, we are highly encouraging folks that want to vote, to vote absentee by mail,” Van Lancker said. “That would require folks to fill out an absentee ballot request form and send it to my office, and then we would send them a ballot to vote and they would send that back.”
Van Lancker says the goal is to have as few people as possible go to the actual polls. Additionally, he says, everyone will be able to practice social distancing, and it will keep the election officials and poll workers safe.
He mentioned the county plans on drastically cutting back on many of the polling locations that they usually have open for a primary election. He says this plan is still fluid, but he says they are looking at cutting the polling stations down from 26 to potentially 10 or less.
Van Lancker stressed the importance of getting everything in by the deadlines.
“We would need to have their absentee request form in our office by 5 p.m. May 22,” Van Lancker said. “When they returned their ballot, that ballot would need to be postmarked no later than June 1.”
Van Lancker says a good rule of thumb to go by is mailing in your ballot by the Thursday before the election. Additionally, he says people can drop off their ballot at his office in the drop-off box up until 9 p.m. Election Day, June 2.
If people need a request form, Van Lancker says people can go to the Clinton County election website and click on the banner to submit the request. The link will navigate you to the form to print, and you can fill out the information and mail it in. He says he understands everyone may not have access to a printer, so he says, you can click the send a request form, where you will fill out the information and then it will alert his office to mail one to you. Or, Van Lancker says, you can simply call the office and say you need one.
He says it is imperative people make sure they fill out the form correctly.
“It asks for an ID number,” Van Lancker said. “If a voter doesn’t have that, they should’ve been sent a four-digit pin number. So, you don’t need both. If you have a driver’s license or state ID number, then that’s the ID number.
Additionally, Van Lancker says people must check what party they are a member of. He says that is how they will send out the correct ballot. Iowa’s Secretary of State will send out this request form to all active voters. But Van Lancker says that will be later this month and people can start this process sooner by just requesting one from his office.
