ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College announced more than 1,100 students were named to the Dean’s List for the 2020-2021 fall semester. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0-point scale for courses taken during the term.
The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List:
Ella Aldridge of Fulton, Illinois.
Natalie Amezola of Sterling, Illinois.
Taylor Curley of Fulton.
Caleb Drew of Sterling.
Mariam Elahmady of Fulton.
Morgan Eversoll of Clinton.
Madison Fouts of Prophetstown, Illinois.
Kira Garza of Sterling.
Shawn Geison of Chadwick, Illinois.
Justine Gorzny of Polo, Illinois.
Titus Jilderda of Mount Carroll, Illinois.
Carter Kenney of Sterling.
Madison Knutsen of Clinton.
Markee Low of Camanche.
Joshua O’Brien of Sterling.
Patricia Plachno of Polo.
Ambrose Poduska of Lowden.
Zaina Rumbolz of Sterling.
Justice Youngberg of Erie, Illinois.
Gabriel Zeigler of Sterling.
