MORRISON, Ill. — Authorities have announced the discovery of a body in a Whiteside County creek, tentatively identifying the body as that of a female missing since mid-March.
Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said authorities believe the body is that of 62-year-old Susan L. Redell, who was reported missing from Milledgeville, Illinois on March 16.
Booker said the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office began a search of Rock Creek, in the area of Spring Valley Road in rural Whiteside County, on Sunday.
Due to limitations, the search was restarted at 8 a.m. Monday. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police resumed search of Rock Creek, in rural Morrison, using kayaks to traverse the creek. The body was discovered in a log jam around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators were contacted and processed the scene.
The cause of death is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the Whiteside County Coroner, and the Milledgeville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.