MORRISON, Ill. — Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot by a state trooper during the execution of a search warrant last week.
Aaron Linke, 48, was shot Friday morning as the Illinois State Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) was assisting the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing the search warrant in the 600 block of North Cherry Street, Morrison. The search warrant was for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of contraband in a penal institution.
Linke was taken to the hospital and was declared brain dead Saturday. He remained on life support until Tuesday. Neither the name nor the medical condition of the second individual who suffered a gunshot wound has been released.
While executing the search warrant, officers when entering the residence heard what they thought were gun shots from within the residence. During a search, officers encountered Linke, who was pointing a firearm at officers, and an ISP officer fired at Linke, according to a press release from ISP.
ISP officers subsequently provided emergency medical aid to Linke and called for an ambulance, which transported Linke to an area hospital. Officers continued to search the home and in a separate room from where the officer-involved shooting occurred, found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital.
In processing the scene, officers recovered several firearms, the press release stated.
Special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating the events. This investigation is ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the Whiteside County State’s Attorney's Office.
