CLINTON — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision involving a semi tractor-trailer Sunday afternoon on the U.S. 30 bridge between Clinton and Fulton, Illinois.
Thomas M. Gramer, 71, of Fulton, Illinois was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, which happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Authorities say Gramer’s pickup was traveling west and crossed the centerline, striking the eastbound semi tractor-trailer nearly head on.
Authorities said Joel A. Blottenberger, 45 of Dixon, Illinois, was driving the semi tractor-trailer and neither he nor his passenger, Heather A. Selden, 49 of Dixon, was injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation. The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Clinton Police Department, Clinton Fire Department and EMS, Fulton Police Department, Fulton Fire Department and EMS, the Illinois State Police, Illinois State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office, and Midwest Collision and Downtown Auto/Towing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.