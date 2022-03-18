CLINTON – Authorities have released the names of four people killed Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Iowa 136 in Clinton County.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt identified the deceased as Donald Bartels, 90; Benjamin Ehrhart, 94; Donna Ehrhart, 91; and Phyllis Krogman, 81. All are from Clinton.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies were dispatched shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the 4100 block of Iowa 136 in reference to the two-vehicle accident. The sheriff said that based on preliminary investigations, Bartels was driving a passenger car west on Iowa 136 when it collided with an eastbound minivan driven by Benjamin Ehrhart.
As a result of the head on collision, Ehrhart and two of his passengers, Donna Ehrhart and Krogman, both died. A third passenger in Ehrhart's minivan sustained serious injuries and was transported to MercyOne's emergency room and later airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. The name of the person injured has not been released.
The accident remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriffs Office and the Iowa State Patrol. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa State Patrol, Andover Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Camanche Fire Department, Clinton Fire Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office, Iowa Department of Transportation-Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement and MedForce Air Ambulance.
Four killed in Clinton County crash
